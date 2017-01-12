Sturgeon County closing roads for rail line

Portions of Range Road 221 and Township Road 560 in Sturgeon County are being shut down.

Sturgeon County is closing portions of the two roads to allow for the expansion of Pembina's Redwater-South rail yard.

"These road closures are required so that the various products can be shipped to market including diesel from the North West Sturgeon Refinery," said Sheila Moore, senior communications officer for Sturgeon County.

The road closures were passed unanimously by all six voting council members (short one who wasn't present at the public hearings) on Tuesday (January 10).

Township Road 560 has been closed and gated off for about a decade, whereas Range Road 221 is an undeveloped right-of-way, it will accommodate drainage improvements required for the rail yard expansion.

The county will now sell the land at market value to Pembina. Administration will work with the company to finalize documents and other paperwork for the development.