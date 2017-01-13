Sturgeon County recognizes community leaders for Canada 150

On January 9, 2017, the Community Services Advisory Board (CSAB) completed their selection process to choose four Canada 150 Community Leaders.

In honour of Canada’s 150th birthday, municipalities were asked to nominate leaders to represent them on a national network.

Sturgeon County chose Leona Petherbridge, Colleen Prefontaine, Nicole Briggs and Erin Sheehan.

“I think it is important that we participate, and leaders were chosen according to selection criteria including a strong personal connection to the community, Sturgeon County residency and they have made valuable volunteer contributions to Sturgeon County,” said community services manager, Susan Berry.

The Leaders must be able to inspire and engage community through promotion of activities and local initiatives. The chosen leaders are responsible for being the community’s voice during special Canada 150 events as well as share photos and stories from the community.

“Sturgeon County plans to add the Canada 150 brand to all of our recurring events and publications to celebrate in 2017,” added Berry.

A motion to Sturgeon County Council to request nominations was brought forth by Councillor Wayne Bokenfohr, who currently represents Sturgeon County on six of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities committees.

The Canada 150 Community Leaders is organized by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.