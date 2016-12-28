Sturgeon and Westlock Foundations merge for the better

Sturgeon Foundation and Westlock Foundation have been merged into a single group.

The result of the amalgamation of the two foundations is Homeland Housing, a group encompassing 11 municipalities, including Redwater, Morinville and Sturgeon County.

The move was made to better accommodate and care for current and future residents of the lodges and assisted-living homes.

"Sturgeon Foundation, we've always had a big vision," said Mel Smith, Redwater's representative on the board. "We should be better, we should be bigger and we have to have more things going on."

A few months ago, Westlock Foundation lost their CAO to a sudden dismissal. Sturgeon Foundation took over complete operations in what Smith calls, "An excellent move."

Smith made a presentation to Redwater Town Council at their recent meeting, saying residents would only experience positive results from the situation, as Homeland Housing is in a much better position to do more for them. 215 staff members, among them coveted Red Seal chefs, are helping to turn the industry around so it's more of a service industry.

"The residents that live there are actually being catered to, we're just trying to make the resident feel more at home," explained Smith. "It's our belief that if a resident is comfortable then they'll stay there and invite friends."

With the baby boomer generation beginning to retire and the cost of living on the rise, the continent is on the brink of a gargantuan affordable housing and retirement crisis. Homeland Housing is aiming to ease the crisis locally with numerous projects on-the-go.

Homeland Housing's Board of Directors is now in the process of drafting guiding documents and switching from Sturgeon and Westlock to the new Foundation, a process that could take years to fully complete. The amalgamation takes effect on January 1, 2017.