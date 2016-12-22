Tips on prepping for finals

For students, the end of December marks the beginning of final's season.

The last day of classes for high school students is December 23, meaning that when they come back, it will be crunch time for their final exams coming up at the end of January.

"You've got to study at least a couple weeks out," stated Shaun Grainger, a science teacher at Fort Saskatchewan High School. "You can't do it all the night before or a couple nights before. You've got to come and be prepared to ask your teacher questions before the last day of classes."

Studying for 45 minutes at a time, and taking five minute breaks in between, is crucial to absorbing as much information as possible without being overwhelmed.

Another helpful study tip is making study notes. Rewriting notes from class allows the information to refresh and remain in the brain longer. For more auditory learners, Grainger recommends online videos such as 'Crash Course' or 'Khan Academy' that can be found for almost any subject.

"Kids can get kind of caught up in exam stress and exam anxiety," added Grainger. "At the end of the day, if you come in with a relaxed state of mind, you're going to perform way better. There's a performance anxiety curve; you can't not care at all, because your performance is going to be awful, and you can't stress out like crazy. But right in the middle: caring enough to study, work hard, and do your work, and then not freaking out. That's the key."

With exams fast approaching, students may feel obligated to use their free time over Christmas break to do homework and get a head start on studying. However, Grainger believes the holidays should be spent relaxing with family, and students should start gearing down for finals when classes recommence on January 9.