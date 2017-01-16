Students gearing up for Bike-a-Thon

Fort High students are gearing up for a good cause.



Over the next couple of weeks, the students will be preparing for their second annual Spinning for Smiles 24-hour Bike-a-Thon to help raise awareness for the Smiles From Spencer Foundation.

With the success of last year's event, students are already excited for February 24 and 25.



"They had an absolute blast and even this year starting in September we had students coming up to all of us saying 'Hey, when's Smiles From Spencer? When's it going to happen?'" said Fort Sask. High principal Jeff Spady. "So our students are pumped and they'll probably be pounding the pavement for the next six weeks until our event starts."



Teams of six to eight students will have access to stationary bikes in the gymnasium. But that isn't all.



"We have activities in the gym like a hypnotist, we're going to do a mannequin challenge, we're going to have the Kory Wlos band playing," Spady explained. "Throughout the school we have activities happening like a video games room."



The students are able to bring couches or air mattresses, last year, there were even some who brought televisions and gaming systems.



"Basically we call it the 24-hours of mayhem, but it's all for an incredible cause."



Last year, the event raised over $33,000 for the Kids with Cancer Society.



Tyson Turner, a member of the Smiles for Spencer Foundation claims the overall reaction is unbelievable.



"When Jeff and I first talked about this event and we were thinking probably between five and ten thousand would be a great day and then for these kids to take ownership of it last year and turn it into $33,000 was unbelievable!"



Over the next couple of weeks, residents of Fort Saskatchewan may have students at their doors to promote the event. The students have been given a script, will also be carrying their student ID and a card with more information about the organization and collecting donations.