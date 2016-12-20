Students and seniors spread Christmas cheer

Two different generations came together to share in the Christmas spirit this afternoon (December 20).

Students from James Mowat Elementary and Wye Elementary visited seniors at Southfort Bend Garden. The students made Christmas cards with the residents, while sharing stories of Christmas' past. The seniors and students were also treated to a performance by Wye Elementary's Ukulele group.

The initiative is part of James Mowat's Seniors and Youth Networking Communities, or SYNC, a program designed to help foster and build relationships between the two generations. James Mowat grade five and six students visit the seniors once per month to talk, learn and share experiences.

“Our students enjoy these visits so much, and so do the residents,” said Carole Bossert, a teacher at James Mowat Elementary and co-founder of SYNC in Fort Saskatchewan. “Together the seniors and students are building intergenerational relationships that are quite powerful. When you’re there, both groups light up and the smiles are contagious. It’s truly a wonderful thing.”

Special guests on hand to help make cards included Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville MLA Jessica Littlewood, mayor Gale Katchur and City Council. Santa Claus also stopped by to hand out candy canes and ask everyone what they wanted for Christmas.