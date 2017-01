A shelter-in-place precaution was issued at Rudolph Hennig Junior High earlier this afternoon.

At around 1:00 p.m., school staff called emergency services to assist an injured student and implimented the process.

The injured student was transported by ambulance for medical attention, the shelter-in-place was lifted around 1:30.

Emails went out to parents earlier this afternoon.

No other information is being released at this time.