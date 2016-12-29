Strathcona County wins again with transparent financial reporting

  • Print
Strathcona County has earned another significant award.
 
For the second consecutive year, Strathcona County has earned a Canadian Award for Financial Reporting Achievement for its 2015 annual financial report.
 
"We're obliged to be accountable to our public and telling the clear story about how we're spending our dollars, why we're spending and I think it's the most important responsibility of any government," said Strathcona County mayor Roxanne Carr.
Awarded by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada, the Strathcona County 2015 Annual Report met the high standards of the Canadian Review Committee's judging members. One of the key areas judges looked for was a constructive 'spirit of full disclosure' designed to communicate the municipality's financial story clearly and to motivate stakeholders and the public to read the report.
 
"Sending out a bunch of surveys and putting them in your annual report, that's not a job done," Carr explained. "A job done is going beyond those surveys, having those greater, more in-depth conversations with the public."
 
The County is aiming for a third award, but Carr claims the awards are just gravy on top of providing citizens with a clear picture of the state of the county.
The Canadian Award for Financial Reporting Program was established in 1986 to encourage municipal governments throughout Canada to publish high quality financial reports.

