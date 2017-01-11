Redwater staff: strange odour not a concern

Tuesday's strange odour in Redwater isn't a concern, according to town staff.

A message was put on the community's Twitter after numerous complaints.

It read: "Reports of an odor in town. The odor is not natural gas. Public Works is tracing cause. We appreciate your patience."

"We had reports of a very strong smell throughout the morning and a few staff members also noticed it. Public Works tried to figure out where it was coming from," said the Town of Redwater's executive assistant Kylie Rude. "They determined it had nothing to do with natural gas, which is of course a good thing, but weren't able to figure out what the smell was."

Administration say it wasn't from town and was most likely from one of the surrounding plants or businesses.

The smell has since dispersed.