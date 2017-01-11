  • Print
Details
Category: Local News
Tuesday's strange odour in Redwater isn't a concern, according to town staff.
 
A message was put on the community's Twitter after numerous complaints.
 
It read: "Reports of an odor in town. The odor is not natural gas. Public Works is tracing cause. We appreciate your patience."
 
"We had reports of a very strong smell throughout the morning and a few staff members also noticed it. Public Works tried to figure out where it was coming from," said the Town of Redwater's executive assistant Kylie Rude. "They determined it had nothing to do with natural gas, which is of course a good thing, but weren't able to figure out what the smell was."
 
Administration say it wasn't from town and was most likely from one of the surrounding plants or businesses.
 
The smell has since dispersed.

More Local News

RCMP asking drivers to avoid travel

The Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are advising of extremely poor road conditions.

Environment Canada issues extreme cold warning for area

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for the area.

Redwater staff: strange odour not a concern

Tuesday's strange odour in Redwater isn't a concern, according to town staff.

Redwater Mounties investigating fatal collision near Gibbons

Redwater RCMP continue to investigate Monday's (January 9) fatal collision east of Gibbons.

Ethylene demand outstripping supply

Overall global demand for ethylene is far above the supply and might remain that way for a while.

City's Christmas tree removal program ends January 17

With Christmas long over, time is winding down for city crews to take away old Christmas trees.

New ownership at local Dodge dealer

Fort Saskatchewan's Dodge dealership has a new name, general manager and owner.

Bruderheim's sea can hotel attracting attention

Bruderheim's newest hotel is impressive and efficient.

Beating the winter blues with nutrition

With winter in full swing and many feeling some seasonal sadness, adding specific nutritional components could be the answer.

Museum bathroom upgrade prompts road closure

The City of Fort Saskatchewan is at work on the sewer and water lines for the new bathroom at the Fort Heritage Precinct.

Westboro students return to class after water main break

Students at Westboro Elementary enjoyed an unexpected extra day of holidays.

Free park passes: Elk Island ready for big year

Elk Island National Park is gearing up for hordes of tourists with free park passes.

Bruderheim Council hears another fibre proposal

At the recent meeting, Bruderheim Town Council heard from another company wanting to serve residents.

Heartland looks to better prospects in 2017

Alberta's Industrial Heartland Association is gearing up for economic improvement in 2017.

Water main break closes Westboro Elementary School

Some students got an extra day of holidays.

Exam season welcomes back students

With the holiday season ending and students back in school, exam season has begun.

Local teacher bringing unique learning experience to students

A Fort Saskatchewan teacher is taking learning to a new level.

Local band getting ready to open for Marianas Trench

Local band, the MNKD, are getting ready for their biggest opportunity.

Flu virus spreads to Capital Region

Alberta Health Services (AHS) are urging residents in the Capital Region to get immunized as the flu makes its way north.

Fort Saskatchewan's first baby of 2017

It was all smiles at the Fort Saskatchewan Community hospital as they welcomed the first baby of 2017.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local News

Amazing experience at World Juniors for local councillor

Bruderheim resident wants bills forgiven

Fort prison responds to uproar over accidental gassing

City Administration facing tough questions

Convienent, secure and eco-friendly, eBiling is the way to go

Snow causing chaos on surrounding highways

RCMP looking for man who bear-sprayed liquor store, bystander

Residents aghast over mysterious prison gas

FSPL hits the books and the streets

Fort RCMP look to identify B&E suspects

Time to see Enchanted Forest running out

Sign in Bruderheim now facing correct direction

Littlewood supports abolishing Daylight Savings Time

Financial resolution tips to make the 2017 piggy bank bulge

Bruderheim responds to development proposal

Successful season for Operation Red Nose

Rachael McNeilly found

Harbour Pool drained for cleaning

Protective Services building kennel for stray pets

Goodbye door-to-door energy sales

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events

Shell Presents: 2017 International Women's Day Awards Gala Nomination Form Notice

10 January 2017 2:00 pm - 12 January 2017 7:00 pm

Careers Under Construction





Senior Girls Basketball: Christ the King vs. Fort Sask High

11 January 2017 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm

Fort Saskatchewan High School, Fort Saskatchewan





Senior Boys Basketball: Michaelle-Jean vs. JP II

11 January 2017 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm

St. John Paul II Catholic High School, Fort Saskatchewan





Book Club

11 January 2017 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Fort Saskatchewan Public Library, Fort Saskatchewan





AMMHL: Fort Sask Minor Midget AAA Rangers vs. SSAC Bulldogs

11 January 2017 8:00 pm

Millwoods Twin Arenas, Edmonton





CHL: Fort Sask Senior AAA Chiefs vs. Stony Plain

11 January 2017 8:30 pm

Glenn Hall Centennial Arena, Stony Plain





2017 Pink Shirt Day notice

11 January 2017 9:00 pm - 16 January 2017 3:00 pm

Boys and Girls Club, Fort Saskatchewan





Login