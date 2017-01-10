Bruderheim's sea can hotel attracting attention

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News
Bruderheim's newest hotel is unique and interesting.
 
Stony Plain mayor, William Choy, visited the hotel with other Capital Region mayors to look at the advantages of building with sea cans.
 
Ladacor Modular Systems CEO Don Klisowsky guided various dignitaries around the new Studio 6 hotel with general manager, Dion Maile.
 
"For me, it's information so that if a developer does come forward, we have an idea of what's happening and what's all required," said Choy.
 
Ladacor's facilities modified the single-trip sea cans to fit requirements, shipped them to Bruderheim and craned each can into place.
 
Sea cans aren't a new way to build, people have been using sea cans to build homes for decades. Only now, however, are the benefits being recognized.
 
"I think it's a great way to reduce our environmental footprint by reusing, recycling and repurposing a lot of things," added Choy.
 
Helping the environment isn't the only benefit to building with sea cans.
 
A mock-up of a sea can structure is being sent to San Antonio, Texas in partnership with the National Research Council to prove the modular structure surpasses fire code with a three hour protection rating. Code for protection demands a minimum of one hour to evacuate before becoming structurally unfit.
 
Ladacor says the building materials used to make the hotel are extremely durable with no mold issues. The Studio 6 carries a life span of well over 50 years.
 
Fire rating and the lifespan have all led to a huge decrease in the projected insurance bill. A stick-built hotel of the same size would cost $35,000 to insure each year. Studio 6, thanks to the sea can design, only costs $8,000 with contents.
 
The building techniques have sparked interest from the government too, prompting an initiative to test out sea can homes on a First Nation near Longview, Alberta. Each home is made of four sea cans, equaling the average reserve home of around 1,100 square feet. The homes are being monitored over the period of six months with the hopes of spreading the construction method across the nation and even up north.
 
The hope is the technique will be used to help municipalities and organizations cut costs on future projects by building with the environmentally friendly technique.

More Local News

Bruderheim's sea can hotel attracting attention

Bruderheim's newest hotel is unique and interesting.

Heartland looks to better prospects in 2017

Alberta's Industrial Heartland Association is gearing up for economic improvement in 2017.

Beating the winter blues with nutrition

With winter in full swing and many feeling some seasonal sadness, adding specific nutritional components could be the answer.

Museum bathroom upgrade prompts road closure

The City of Fort Saskatchewan is at work on the sewer and water lines for the new bathroom at the Fort Heritage Precinct.

Westboro students return to class after water main break

Students at Westboro Elementary enjoyed an unexpected extra day of holidays.

Free park passes: Elk Island ready for big year

Elk Island National Park is gearing up for hordes of tourists with free park passes.

Bruderheim Council hears another fibre proposal

At the recent meeting, Bruderheim Town Council heard from another company wanting to serve residents.

Water main break closes Westboro Elementary School

Some students got an extra day of holidays.

Exam season welcomes back students

With the holiday season ending and students back in school, exam season has begun.

Local teacher bringing unique learning experience to students

A Fort Saskatchewan teacher is taking learning to a new level.

Local band getting ready to open for Marianas Trench

Local band, the MNKD, are getting ready for their biggest opportunity.

Flu virus spreads to Capital Region

Alberta Health Services (AHS) are urging residents in the Capital Region to get immunized as the flu makes its way north.

Fort Saskatchewan's first baby of 2017

It was all smiles at the Fort Saskatchewan Community hospital as they welcomed the first baby of 2017.

Amazing experience at World Juniors for local councillor

Local councillor Arjun Randhawa was the lucky winner of a contest sending him and his father to Montreal for the World Junior Championship.

Bruderheim resident wants bills forgiven

A Bruderheim resident wants to be exempt from paying her property tax.

Fort prison responds to uproar over accidental gassing

The Fort Saskatchewan Correctional Centre is clearing the air about the tear gas incident on January 4.

City Administration facing tough questions

One city councillor has had enough of not being financially informed.

Convienent, secure and eco-friendly, eBiling is the way to go

With the new utility eBilling available, the city is urging residents to go paperless.

Snow causing chaos on surrounding highways

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are advising of extremely icy road conditions on all surrounding highways.

RCMP looking for man who bear-sprayed liquor store, bystander

Morinville RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in locating a wanted man.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local News

Residents aghast over mysterious prison gas

FSPL hits the books and the streets

Fort RCMP look to identify B&E suspects

Time to see Enchanted Forest running out

Sign in Bruderheim now facing correct direction

Littlewood supports abolishing Daylight Savings Time

Financial resolution tips to make the 2017 piggy bank bulge

Bruderheim responds to development proposal

Successful season for Operation Red Nose

Rachael McNeilly found

Harbour Pool drained for cleaning

Protective Services building kennel for stray pets

Goodbye door-to-door energy sales

Fort Cinema offers refreshing change from big franchises

New vehicle on patrol for Municipal Enforcement

Attempted break and enter in Bruderheim

Fort Saskatchewan's top news stories of 2016

Mayor Katchur's look back on 2016 and ahead to 2017

Celebrate the New Year with family

Sturgeon County offering a different way of paying taxes

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events

Fort Saskatchewan Blood Donor Clinic

10 January 2017 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Lakeview Inn and Suites, Fort Saskatchewan





Shell Presents: 2017 International Women's Day Awards Gala Nomination Form Notice

10 January 2017 2:00 pm - 12 January 2017 7:00 pm

Careers Under Construction





Minecraft Club

10 January 2017 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Fort Saskatchewan Public Library, Fort Saskatchewan





AMBHL: Fort Sask Bantam AAA Rangers vs. Camrose Red Wings

10 January 2017 6:30 pm

Border Paving Arena, Camrose





Writers' Group

10 January 2017 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Fort Saskatchewan Public Library, Fort Saskatchewan





International Pen Friends

11 January 2017 3:30 pm - 4:30 pm

Fort Saskatchewan Public Library, Fort Saskatchewan





Senior Girls Basketball: Christ the King vs. Fort Sask High

11 January 2017 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm

Fort Saskatchewan High School, Fort Saskatchewan





Login