Bruderheim's sea can hotel attracting attention

Bruderheim's newest hotel is unique and interesting.

Stony Plain mayor, William Choy, visited the hotel with other Capital Region mayors to look at the advantages of building with sea cans.

Ladacor Modular Systems CEO Don Klisowsky guided various dignitaries around the new Studio 6 hotel with general manager, Dion Maile.

"For me, it's information so that if a developer does come forward, we have an idea of what's happening and what's all required," said Choy.

Ladacor's facilities modified the single-trip sea cans to fit requirements, shipped them to Bruderheim and craned each can into place.

Sea cans aren't a new way to build, people have been using sea cans to build homes for decades. Only now, however, are the benefits being recognized.

"I think it's a great way to reduce our environmental footprint by reusing, recycling and repurposing a lot of things," added Choy.

Helping the environment isn't the only benefit to building with sea cans.

A mock-up of a sea can structure is being sent to San Antonio, Texas in partnership with the National Research Council to prove the modular structure surpasses fire code with a three hour protection rating. Code for protection demands a minimum of one hour to evacuate before becoming structurally unfit.

Ladacor says the building materials used to make the hotel are extremely durable with no mold issues. The Studio 6 carries a life span of well over 50 years.

Fire rating and the lifespan have all led to a huge decrease in the projected insurance bill. A stick-built hotel of the same size would cost $35,000 to insure each year. Studio 6, thanks to the sea can design, only costs $8,000 with contents.

The building techniques have sparked interest from the government too, prompting an initiative to test out sea can homes on a First Nation near Longview, Alberta. Each home is made of four sea cans, equaling the average reserve home of around 1,100 square feet. The homes are being monitored over the period of six months with the hopes of spreading the construction method across the nation and even up north.

The hope is the technique will be used to help municipalities and organizations cut costs on future projects by building with the environmentally friendly technique.