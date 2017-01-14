Snow on your license plate could cost you

Police are reminding motorists to keep their license plates clear.

After a snow storm, many vehicles will have their plates covered and failing to brush them off could result in a $155 fine.

"If it's an absolute blizzard outside some discretion can be taken into account, but you can check your plate when you come to a stop."

Snow isn't the only thing RCMP are keeping an eye out for. "There's also a further fine for an insecure license plate. If your license plate is not clear and visible, if it's covered in snow, dirt, a cover that may be tinted or mirrored, any one of those things can fall into the category of failing to keep your license plate visible," said Fort Saskatchewan Constable Suzanne Ahlstrom.

If your license plate is bent or faded, it's probably time to get a new one.