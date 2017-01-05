Snow causing choas on surrounding highways

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are advising of extremely icy road conditions on all surrounding highways.

Earlier in the day a multiple vehicle collision was reported at the Highway 28A and 37 intersection, it has since been cleared.

At 4:00 p.m., a two vehicle collision was reported on Highway 2 (northbound) at the traffic lights by Morinville.

Many others have hit the ditch or have been involved in collisions.

By Friday morning (January 6), up to six more centimeters of snow could hit the ground.

Maintenance workers are in full effect clearing and sanding the roadways.