Sign in Bruderheim now facing the correct direction

At the January 4 meeting, Bruderheim Town Council were updated on a local sign issue.

A school zone sign was vandalized in the closing days of 2016 to face the wrong way, breaking some structural components of the sign.

Councillor Wayne Olechow notified Public Works and the potential danger it created, as drivers new to the area wouldn't see they were entering a school zone with a reduced speed (50 kilometres per hour to 30 kilometres per hour).

"It is temporarily fixed until (Public Works) can get the parts that are required to make it stable again," said councillor Olechow. "It's there, it's just a matter of getting the proper equipment to make it 100 per cent."

The sign should be fixed completely sometime in the next week or so.