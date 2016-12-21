$7-million in damages from Sherwood Park fire

$7-million in damages are being reported from a weekend fire in Sherwood Park.

The fire ripped through the All Season Equipment building on Saturday (December 17) afternoon.

Strathcona County fire investigators aren't sure of the cause, but say it's not suspicious.

"There was a tremendous amount of damage to the property and the structure itself. A lot of the structure that the investigators typically look at was destroyed in the fire," said Deputy Fire Chief of Strathcona County Emergency Services Bob Scott.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire.