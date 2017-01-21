Shell Theatre, Atlantic Kitchen praised by Brent Butt

  • Print
There was nothing but high praise from Brent Butt in his return to a sold out show in Fort Saskatchewan.

MIX 107 caught up with Butt, to talk about his experience at the Shell Theatre on Wednesday (January 18) and his brief stay.
 
"It's a fantastic theatre! It's a great performance space for I would imagine any musician or any theatrical act; this is all you look for in a place. You want to go to a place that's set up like this, the acoustics are great, the lighting is great, the staff is fantastic. So full marks! I'll give it 10 out of 10."
 
Butt mentioned enjoying his experience dining at the Atlantic Kitchen.
 
All-in-all, he liked the Fort too.

"I wouldn't call it a hole," exclaimed Butt, "First of all, that's not my characterization of the city at all. It's fun! The problem is as a comedian touring the country, you don't get to hang out very often in a place. There's so many places that I get to go to that I don't really get to experience much."

Before he left to continue on with his cross-Canada tour, Butt left some inspiring advice for those following their dreams.

"Stop dreaming about it at a certain point. Dreaming is fantastic but at a certain point it's got to stop and you got to get out there and do it. Whatever that means, start however you can. For me, Tisdale Saskatchewan is not a real showbiz hub, so I moved to Saskatoon where there was a club that had amateur night. So you got to dip your toes into it one way or another."
 
In Alberta, Butt stopped in Medicine Hat, Camrose and Fort McMurray.

