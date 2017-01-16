Scott Day impressed by Fort Saskatchewan's selflessness

  • Print
Local resident Scott Day is extremely grateful for the community's kindness.
 
Day, with tears welling in his eyes, told a story of someone in Fort Saskatchewan helping out when he needed it most.
 
The retired man's wife was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. As her condition deteriorated, he acted as her rock, keeping her mentally active and helping the woman he loves.
 
It all changed recently when he had to spend some time in the hospital.
 
"Quite a while, almost three months," explained Day. "My legs we paralyzed, my arms were paralyzed, had to have people feed you. My son tried to take care of her, he looked out the window and there she was, running down the road."
 
With his wife in an Alzheimer's home, Day, already on a limited income, was forced to take on many of the tasks his wife used to do.
 
That's when the generosity and selflessness of Fort Saskatchewan shone through for him.
 
Tammy Lautner and Jennifer Holt signed him up for Meals on Wheels, a program bringing hot, fresh and wholesome meals to people who might have difficulties providing meals for themselves.
 
"I went to the Legion to pay for them and they told me that some organization or some individual had paid for my Meals on Wheels."
 
Day was thankful and impressed with the notion.
 
Although Fort Saskatchewan has grown tremendously, he believes it's kept a neighborly selflessness.

