Santa Claus excited to visit Fort Saskatchewan

Santa Claus phoned the Mix 107 newsroom to praise local children and adults alike.

Coming through his special, crystal clear phone line, Santa took a break from his preparations to admire local children for their good behavior.

"All across the world, even Edmonton, their naughty list is coming down a bit, but not very much," said Santa. "Here in the Fort, we've got a great bunch of people."

Santa praised Fort residents for selflessly helping each other and being such a friendly, welcoming community.

The jolly elf has seen his time in the Fort increase drastically over the last decade with the local population boom. However, he's reassures children, he'll visit and take time for milk and cookies.

Even Santa is being affected by new government initiatives.

"With the carbon tax that's coming up, we are having to cut back on our coal, but I still keep some of it around because there are some people who really, really require it."

Santa was quick to point out the coal distribution numbers in Fort Saskatchewan are close to zero. He wouldn't reveal an exact number but stressed children need not worry.