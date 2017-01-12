Chamber moves, Farmers' Market stays put

The Fort Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce may have moved , but the local Farmers' Market is staying put.

The market will remain in its former location in the parking lot between the CN Railway Station and Legacy Park.

It has been a major attraction to citizens of Fort Saskatchewan every summer since it originated, spanning from mid-June to late September. The market also values its policy of a minimum of 80 per cent local vendors.

"We will continue to run the Farmer's Market down at CN Station," stated Rene Holinski, event coordinator and sales with the Fort Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce. "It'll be the same as it's been for decades."

2016 marked one of the busiest years for the Alberta-approved market yet. It also saw numerous new vendors.

"We saw a lot of people come down to the market week-over-week," added Holinski. "That tells us that it's a success and that they're enjoying everything we're doing."

In 2017, the market will boast new vendors, concerts in the park and other family fun.

Any citizens interested in applying for either a weekly or a monthly stall at the market can contact the Chamber for an application.