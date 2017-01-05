Residents aghast over mysterious prison gas

Some Fort residents took to Facebook after a mysterious gas sparked respiratory issues.

In the late hours of Wednesday evening (January 4) and into Thursday morning (January 5), citizens by the prison and A&W complained of a burning sensation caused by what's been described as a low, lingering cloud.

"We stopped to see if there was a fire," said one witness. "I rolled down my window and immediate, eyes watering profusely, inside of your nose is burning, lungs are burning, back of your throat is burning."

Multiple unconfirmed reports on the "Fort Sask Informed" Facebook page and to Mix 107 suspected tear gas was released by the Fort Saskatchewan Correctional Facility in an exercise. The gas was then accidentally blown towards the city.

A phone call to the local prison for information was not returned.

Councillor Arjun Randhawa posted an update online:

Although there was unpleasant discomfort for some, there were no reports of hospitalizations or injuries.

The gas has since dispersed and is no longer a threat to the public.