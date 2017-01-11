Redwater Mounties investigating fatal collision near Gibbons

Redwater RCMP continue to investigate Monday's (January 9) fatal collision east of Gibbons.

At around 6:00 p.m. a northbound car on Highway 825 stopped at the intersection, then proceeded through. An eastbound truck on Highway 643 collided with the car as it tried to cross the highway.

The male driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene while a 38-year-old male passenger from Edmonton died on the way to hospital.

The male driver of the truck, 48, was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The collision diverted traffic for several hours while the RCMP along with a collision analyst investigated. Although the scene has been cleaned up, the investigation continues.

"We are looking at all aspects in regards to road conditions, weather, all of that, if they had a part in this collision," explained RCMP Corporal Ronald Bumbry.

The names of the deceased will not be released. More information on the collision as it becomes available.