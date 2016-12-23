Redwater modernizes CAO Bylaw

The Town of Redwater has refreshed their CAO bylaw.

At their December 20 meeting, Redwater Town Council made quick work of the bylaw guiding Town CAO, Deb Hamilton.

Bylaw 848 replaced the old Bylaw 583, enacted February 7, 1995, nearly 22 years ago.

"It was very antiquated, the CAO had a spending limit of $5,000," commented mayor Mel Smith. "When we go to a conference, that wouldn't even cover our hotel bills. We have to bring everything up into at least the 19th century."

The new bylaw was developed by legal counsel with a few adjustments to fit unique areas relating to the town. The new bylaw also goes into much greater detail about the specific powers the CAO has and can exercise in the event of a disaster.

"It gives the frame within which they have to work and Deb's really good at drawing those frameworks and bringing them into place," praised mayor Smith. "It's refocussing their attentions and keeping everything prioritized."

The new bylaw unanimously passed first, second and third reading at the meeting to officially become Deb Hamilton's guiding principle.