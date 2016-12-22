Redwater Council kicks fitness club into gear

At their December 20 meeting, Redwater Town Council was forced to place a sunset clause on the local fitness club.

Town Council heard the Redwater Fitness Club received approval to use two rooms on the second floor of Pembina Place and have yet to do anything with them.

"At the time it really looked promising for some business support that would help these guys and that truthfully hasn't materialized yet," said mayor Mel Smith.

The resolution to allow the club to use the space was passed back in July of 2015, but the agreement wasn't returned with a signature to the town until 16 months later on November 18 of 2016.

Construction has not yet began with the planned renovations, which is not only a problem for the town but also for the club.

Redwater Fitness Club is hosting a fundraiser in February of 2017 to raise money to start construction. The club require documentation showing there's a relationship with the municipal government in order to host the fundraiser. According to the agreement, the terms don't kick in until the club begins construction, placing them in a bind.

"We had to put a sunset clause in place in case it doesn't materialize, we had to protect the rest of the community," explained Smith. "We're certainly hoping that (construction begins) because it's very important to the municipality."

With the wording the way it was, there was no end date if construction didn't start. If another opportunity arose, the town would've been already committed to hold the space for the fitness club.

Council voted unanimously in favour of amending the agreement to add a sunset clause, stating if construction doesn't start by July 31, 2018, the town will end the agreement and kick the club out. If the club still wanted the space, another contract would have to be negotiated.