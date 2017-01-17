Redwater air monitoring station moving

  • Print
Redwater's air quality station is moving to a different location.
 
Fort Air Partnership announced the move will give more accurate readings.
 
The monitoring station is currently situated on industrial land fence line, making the readings often incomparable to those in other stations
 
"Because we are a regional monitoring network, we want to measure the impact of emissions from all kinds of sources on air quality," said Fort Air Partnership's executive director, Nadine Blaney. "We're also really interested in watching air quality where people live."
 
Historically, air monitoring was based on industrial fence line monitoring. Over the years, as more industry was added, the stations were clustered in one area, providing redundant information. Over the last decade, Fort Air Partnership has been moving stations, making it a more regional network that monitors a much larger area.
 
Speculating what the readings will do when they move the station closer to where people live in Redwater, hopefully sometime this summer or fall, is a challenge. Some readings may go up and some might go down.
 
The move will cost roughly $40,000, funded through the Northeast Capital Industrial Association.

