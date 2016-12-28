Police looking for Stephen Robinchaud

The Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are looking for Stephen Robinchaud.

Police are looking for the 26-year-old after an incident on December 24.



Robinchaud is currently facing charges of uttering threats, criminal harassment and failing to comply with the conditions of the court.



He is Caucasian, 5'9", with brown eyes and short brown hair. He is believed to be in the Edmonton area.



If Robinchaud is seen, the public is asked not to approach or confront him and to contact the police immediately. If anyone has any information regarding Robinchaud's whereabouts, you can contact the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP or call Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.