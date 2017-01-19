RCMP focusing on intersection safety

January is Intersection Safety Month.

From 2009 to 2014, about 4,000 collisions happened in Alberta intersections resulting in over 6,000 injuries and nearly 700 deaths. Almost half of those occurred during ideal driving conditions.

With the recent warm spell, a chill in the forecast could create extremely slippery intersections. The RCMP in both Fort Saskatchewan and Strathcona County are reminding motorists to use caution.

"We've noticed an increase of collisions at the intersections of 101 Street and Highway 15 (as well as), Highway 15 and 21," said Fort Saskatchewan RCMP Constable Derrick Koller.

Slow down early when approaching and driving through intersections, giving yourself plenty of time to stop.

The RCMP have a few more tips for drivers:

- Check cross-traffic before proceeding when the light turns green

- Use your signal when making turns

- Pay attention to pedestrians crossing when making any turns or at an all way stop and yield the right of way to pedestrians

- Make a complete stop at stop signs

- At a four-way stop, remember the Right of Way rule. This means that you must yield to the vehicle on your right

Intersection safety applies to pedestrians as well:

- Check traffic before crossing the street and only proceed when it is safe to do so

- Always use crosswalks and pedestrian-activated signals when they are available

- Pay attention to your surroundings. Remove headphones, put away cell phones and other electronic devices when crossing the street