RCMP looking for help in Telus Store robbery

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are looking for the public's help finding a shoplifter.

At about 1:40 p.m. on Monday (January 16), the suspect walked into the Telus Store on Town Crest Road. When all the sales representatives were busy, the man used a tool to take a live demo (Motorola G Plus) phone from the display. The suspect then consulted a sales representative and promptly left the store.

He got into the passanger side of a white van in front of Second Cup.

The thief is described as a Caucasian man with a stocky build, wearing a dark ball cap and dark hooded jacket.

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP ask if anyone has any information about the incident to contact the RCMP at (780) 997-1079 or anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.