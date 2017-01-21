Heroin laced with Carfentanil found in Strathcona County

The dangerous drug Carfentanil was recently been found in heroin seized in Strathcona County.



As part of an ongoing drug investigation since October 2016, seized heroin samples were sent to Health Canada for analysis. On Thursday (January 19), the results of the drug analysis came back to the RCMP, confirming the heroin contained traces of Carfentanil .



"It's an extremely potent drug," said Jack Poitras , manager of the Media Relations Group for the Alberta RCMP, "It's 100 times more powerful than Fentanyl . Carfentanil was originally designed to euthanate large mammals like elephants and rhinoceroses quickly."



This is the first instance in which Carfentanil has been found in any other drug.



There is no known use the drug has with human consumption. However, it is extremely lethal, 20 micrograms of Carfentanil would be fatal to a person.