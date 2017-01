City's Christmas tree removal program ends January 17 With Christmas long over, time is winding down for city crews to take away old Christmas trees.

New ownership at local Dodge dealer Fort Saskatchewan's Dodge dealership has a new name, general manager and owner.

Beating the winter blues with nutrition With winter in full swing and many feeling some seasonal sadness, adding specific nutritional components could be the answer.

Museum bathroom upgrade prompts road closure The City of Fort Saskatchewan is at work on the sewer and water lines for the new bathroom at the Fort Heritage Precinct.

Westboro students return to class after water main break Students at Westboro Elementary enjoyed an unexpected extra day of holidays.

Free park passes: Elk Island ready for big year Elk Island National Park is gearing up for hordes of tourists with free park passes.

Bruderheim Council hears another fibre proposal At the recent meeting, Bruderheim Town Council heard from another company wanting to serve residents.

Heartland looks to better prospects in 2017 Alberta's Industrial Heartland Association is gearing up for economic improvement in 2017.

Exam season welcomes back students With the holiday season ending and students back in school, exam season has begun.

Local teacher bringing unique learning experience to students A Fort Saskatchewan teacher is taking learning to a new level.

Flu virus spreads to Capital Region Alberta Health Services (AHS) are urging residents in the Capital Region to get immunized as the flu makes its way north.