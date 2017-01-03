Protective Services building kennel for stray pets

Protective Services are adding an attached kennel facility to house seized and stray pets officers pick up throughout town.

It's in the name of efficiency and the law for both people and pets.

They've seen a dramatic 311 per cent jump in animal calls in the past couple years (289 in 2014 vs 900 in 2016), when Municipal Enforcement took over animal control duties from a part-time private contractor.

"The availability of the contractor to respond was limited and people didn't have the sense that if they called, they'd have their concern responded to in a timely manner," explained Brad Ward, director of Protective Services. "We've cross trained all of the officers so that any officer on duty should be able to respond to a concern which means they get the timely response, often within minutes."

Currently, animals are kept in a garage bay also used to store bicycles and evidence exhibits (against municipal and provincial bylaws). Staff have complained about excessive barking and other noises from the animals, disturbing office work and police interviews.

There is no separate air system or climate control system for the garage bay which contravenes the law. Officers also have to take time out of their schedules to walk and clean up after the pets.

The new structure will bring the Municipal Enforcement Building into accordance with the laws of both the province and city, while freeing up valuable time for officers. It would also create a one-stop-shop for owners picking up their pets to pay their fine, retrieve their pet or register their pet if needed.

The cost to build and service portion of land for the kennel will cost about $100,000. Annual operating costs would ring in at an estimated $7,700 per year.

The kennel was detailed in the long-term plan for Municipal Enforcement and Emergency Services. It's hoped the kennel's groundbreaking will take place some time in early to mid-2017.