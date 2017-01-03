Protective Services building kennel for stray pets

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News
Protective Services are adding an attached kennel facility to house seized and stray pets officers pick up throughout town.
 
It's in the name of efficiency and the law for both people and pets.
 
They've seen a dramatic 311 per cent jump in animal calls in the past couple years (289 in 2014 vs 900 in 2016), when Municipal Enforcement took over animal control duties from a part-time private contractor.
 
"The availability of the contractor to respond was limited and people didn't have the sense that if they called, they'd have their concern responded to in a timely manner," explained Brad Ward, director of Protective Services. "We've cross trained all of the officers so that any officer on duty should be able to respond to a concern which means they get the timely response, often within minutes."
 
Currently, animals are kept in a garage bay also used to store bicycles and evidence exhibits (against municipal and provincial bylaws). Staff have complained about excessive barking and other noises from the animals, disturbing office work and police interviews.
 
There is no separate air system or climate control system for the garage bay which contravenes the law. Officers also have to take time out of their schedules to walk and clean up after the pets.
 
The new structure will bring the Municipal Enforcement Building into accordance with the laws of both the province and city, while freeing up valuable time for officers. It would also create a one-stop-shop for owners picking up their pets to pay their fine, retrieve their pet or register their pet if needed.
 
The cost to build and service portion of land for the kennel will cost about $100,000. Annual operating costs would ring in at an estimated $7,700 per year.
 
The kennel was detailed in the long-term plan for Municipal Enforcement and Emergency Services. It's hoped the kennel's groundbreaking will take place some time in early to mid-2017.

 

More Local News

Rachael McNeilly found

Strathcona County RCMP have located missing girl, Rachael McNeilly.

Harbour Pool drained for cleaning

Harbour Pool's annual shut down will be twice as long this year.

Protective Services building kennel for stray pets

Protective Services are adding an attached kennel facility to house seized and stray pets officers pick up throughout town.

Goodbye door-to-door energy sales

It's looking like energy door-to-door sales are becoming a thing of the past.

Fort Cinema offers refreshing change from big franchises

There's a lot to be said about keeping things traditional.

New vehicle on patrol for Municipal Enforcement

A fourth Municipal Enforcement patrol vehicle will soon be ready to serve the city.

Attempted break and enter in Bruderheim

Police are asking for the public's help finding a man who tried to break into a Bruderheim home.

Fort Saskatchewan's top news stories of 2016

As the year winds down, it's time to take a look back at the biggest stories of 2016.

Mayor Katchur's look back on 2016 and ahead to 2017

With New Year's Eve fast approaching, there is a lot to look forward to in 2017.

Celebrate the New Year with family

Families now have a place to celebrate the New Year!

Sturgeon County offering a different way of paying taxes

Sturgeon County has another way its citizens can pay their taxes.

Scott Cook to release unique new album

Next month, a Sherwood Park-based musician will introduce his latest material.

Hitchhiker dies in Highway 21 collision

A 28-year-old man is dead following a collision early Wednesday morning (December 28).

Bruderheim looks to tap into United Way programs

Bruderheim's mayor is delighted with the programs United Way offers to help communities.

Strathcona County wins again with transparent financial reporting

Strathcona County has earned another significant award.

Concrete goals will help fitness resolutions

With a new year comes a new outlook and for many, that means a decision to get into a healthier lifestyle.

Police looking for Stephen Robinchaud

The Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are looking for Stephen Robinchaud.

Prepaid or Plan: Which is your best option?

How do you know whether to go prepaid or with a plan when looking for a new phone?

New year, new taxes for Albertans

Time to stock up, with the new year comes new taxes and tax increases.

Sturgeon and Westlock Foundations merge for the better

Sturgeon Foundation and Westlock Foundation have been merged into a single group.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local News

Updated: fatal crash on Highway 21

Fort drivers thinking twice before driving impaired

Local mother's murderer files for appeal

Fort residents looking for value vacations in Cuba and Mexico

Grant for Judo provincials in 2017

A new home for the Chamber of Commerce

École Parc Élémentaire fostering innovative children

Updated: police say Walker returned to owner

Candy Cane Checkstops: a sweet reward for sober drivers

Plenty happening to keep busy over Christmas break

Santa Claus excited to visit Fort Saskatchewan

Redwater modernizes CAO Bylaw

Updated: Jerry Sullivan of Sherwood Park found

Christmas is the perfect time to shop local

Tips on prepping for finals

Redwater Council kicks fitness club into gear

Local Legion has executive change up

EIPS Board faces tough decision on Ministik School

Bruderheim councillors shocked at loader repair bill

$7-million in damages from Sherwood Park fire

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events

Kids Looming

04 January 2017 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Fort Saskatchewan Public Library, Fort Saskatchewan





BNI Lunch Meeting

05 January 2017 11:30 am - 12:30 pm

Southfort Inn, Fort Saskatchewan





CJHL: Edmonton Mustangs vs. Fort Saskatchewan Junior B Hawks

06 January 2017 8:00 pm

Jubilee Recreation Centre, Fort Saskatchewan





Fort Saskatchewan Pottery Guild Class Registration

07 January 2017 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Dow Centennial Centre, Fort Saskatchewan





AMHL: Fort Sask Midget AAA Rangers vs. St. Albert Raiders

07 January 2017 1:45 pm

Akinsdale arena, St. Albert





AMMHL: KC Centennials vs. Fort Sask Minor Midget AAA Rangers

07 January 2017 5:00 pm

Jubilee Recreation Centre, Fort Saskatchewan





AJFHL: Calgary Warriors vs. Fort Saskatchewan Fury

07 January 2017 7:30 pm

Dow Centennial Centre, Fort Saskatchewan





Login