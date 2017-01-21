New Staff Sergeant looking to tackle property crime issues

Fort Saskatchewan's Staff Sergeant is enjoying his first few months in town.

Mike McCauley is originally from Ottawa, went to university in Halifax, and has been with the RCMP for 14 years. Before becoming Staff Sergeant, McCauley traveled around the province working in homicide and interrogations.

"To be honest, Fort Saskatchewan is one of the most generally accepting and supportive communities for police that I've ever worked in," said McCauley. "People in the public only see the police, but the forgotten people that don't get any notoriety are the support staff. Fort Saskatchewan has one of the top municipal staffs in the province."

McCauley commended the community's partnership with the RCMP and how they're able to voice concerns.

"We're lucky here in the Fort that there's not a huge volume of person crimes, because at the end of the day those are the more serious crimes that we'll deal with. My goal for the next year is to tackle the property issue. We want to make sure people not only feel safe from harm but also from having their property damaged or stolen."

Some of the ways the RCMP will be dealing with property crime include public space cameras, citizens on patrol, and proactive patrols in hotspot areas.

McCauley joined the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP in mid-September.