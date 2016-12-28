Prepaid or Plan: Which is your best option?

  • Print
How do you know whether to go prepaid or with a plan when looking for a new phone?
 
As with anything, there are pros and cons when it comes to both sides.

"It depends on your usage and what you use your device for," said Dan L'Heuroux, owner of Cambridge Electronics (TELUS dealer in the Cornerstone Mall).
 
With prepaid phones, costs are typically a lot lower than plans.

"It is an excellent way to budget so if you're concerned with getting scary data charges or anything like that, the nice thing is, you put money on a prepaid and when the money runs out it sort of shuts your device off so it's a great way to budget your funds."

However, L'Heuroux notes the more you use your phone, the more you will save if you go with a term plan.

"When you go to term plans, of course there's the free devices, and that's a great way to get a premium product like a high end iPhone or smartphone like the Samsung S7," said L'Heuroux. "That's because they're heavily subsidized based on your commitment for two years, so that's going to be the benefit going there."
 
For more information regarding which is your best option for phone plans and more, you can visit L'Heuroux's website at mobilityhelp.com.

