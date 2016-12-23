Plenty happening to keep busy over Christmas break

There's plenty going on over Christmas break to keep families busy.

Fort Saskatchewan will be bursting with activities to keep those of all ages entertained.

"Outdoors is always a great place to head for snow bank rinks or just some nice walks or skiing in the river valley," said the City of Fort Saskatchewan's corporate communications director Wendy Kinsella.

Sledding hills, outdoor rinks and of course, the dog park, are all open for business along with Harbour Pool for public swimming and the Dow Centennial Centre for numerous activities.