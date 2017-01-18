Outdoor rinks temporarily closed

A warm streak has forced the City of Fort Saskatchewan to close all outdoor rinks.

Both the Mowat and RCMP boarded rinks are locked up. Notices have been put up at Legacy Park, Southfort Snowbank Rink and Pryce Alderson Park.

"When we get into the positive degree weather we can last a few days before it starts to get dangerous. With the sun shinning and the temperature staying above freezing at night, the ice gets very soft," said Jean Dabels, Manager of Park Services.

The closure came into effect Wednesday (January 18) at 8:00 a.m.

Freezing temperatures should return this weekend and the city hopes to start flooding again.