Fort Saskatchewan outdoor rinks re-open

The outdoor rinks are open again, just in time for the weekend.

Local rinks were closed Wednesday with temperatures above the freezing point. Friday at 1:00 p.m., the City of Fort Saskatchewan decided they were safe for use.

"They have to flood and ensure that all the grooves made from skaters while the ice was soft were filled in, make sure were all smooth and safe and good to go again," said Jean Dabels, manager of park services.

Fort Saskatchewan has five outdoor rinks (Mowat, RCMP, Legacy Park, Southfort and Pryce Alderson Park)

The rink shacks opened at 4:00 p.m.