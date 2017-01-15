Optimist Club looking out for local youth

  • Print
Fort Saskatchewan is keeping an optimistic outlook for local youth.
 
On Saturday (Jan. 14), Fort Saskatchewan's Optimist Club held its second meeting.
 
"I believe that the youth always needs more support," said organizer Petra MacDonald. "It's always a good cause to support the youth and I believe that if we can do anything for the youth, we should."
 
With help from within Optimist International, MacDonald was able to set up the first meetings.
 
Edna Coulter is a member of the Optimist Club in Blackfalds and was present at Saturday's meeting in Fort Saskatchewan.
 
"When this club forms, it's going to be a club within the district of Alberta, Montana, Saskatchewan and Northern Wyoming," said Coulter. "Geographically, it's the biggest district in Optimist International, so we have a lot of cross border meetings and support."
 
Optimist International is the centre of Optimist Clubs worldwide; with the first official club starting in 1911 in Buffalo, New York, the organization has helped youth for over 100 years.
 
"We find youth programs or youth support that the clubs do in the community. All the money that they raise stays in their community and goes towards programs in the community that they are supporting."
 
MacDonald believes bringing the club to Fort Saskatchewan will result in positives for the community.
 
"We want to focus on a few things like families who have children that are critically ill, if they need support. Disadvantaged children, if they can't afford sports events, stuff like that; we can help out," said MacDonald.
 
At the moment, the Optimist Club of Fort Saskatchewan is in need of 15 members to become a fully formed club; currently, there are seven volunteers.
 
Anyone interested in joining can call Petra MacDonald at (780)232-2555 or contact her through Facebook.
 
For more information about Optimist International, you can visit their website at www.optimist.org.
 
The next meeting for Fort Saskatchewan's Optimist Club is scheduled for Saturday, January 28, 11:00 a.m. at the meeting room in Ricky's Restaurant.

