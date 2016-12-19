Parents, landlord out money after Positivity Preschool closure

The sudden closure of Positivity Preschool has everyone scratching their heads.

The closure not only affects parents, some of whom are left out-of-pocket large sums of money but it's also impacting the daycare's landlord.

"Businesses fail everyday," said Danny Tchir, owner of Tchir Family Assets and the Integrity Land Building. "I think what's surprising is the manner in which she handled it, lack of communication with all parties involved, the parents, the families, us as landlord."

Sources say Justyna Munro (who ran the daycare) fell into large financial issues, being months behind on multiple rent and loan payments, including to Alberta Women Entrepreneurs. Emails to parents claimed cyber bullying as part of the reason for the immediate closure.

According to signs inside the daycare, Munro was scheduled to shut her daycare down on December 16. One sign read: "I'm asking you please find childcare A.S.A.P. It's been too much stress and I want shorter work days, charging $20 per day." Another sign in the daycare read: "June fees applied to December, Preschool closing December 16."

The daycare shut down suddenly on December 4.

"We didn't make the decision to close her business, she made that decision. It surprised us as well when it was closed so suddenly," Tchir added. "Anything we can do to help the parents or the kids, we're certainly willing to."

Sources say Munro has all but dropped off the face of the earth, saying her contact information has changed, leaving everyone in the dark.

Tchir refused to elaborate on the record regarding the extent of Munro's financial situation.

Parents who have belongings still in the daycare can stop by the Integrity Land building's reception to retreive their items.