Fort Saskatchewan's first baby of 2017

It was all smiles at the Fort Saskatchewan Community hospital as they welcomed the first baby of 2017.

Bryan Obialor arrived early 5:05 a.m. on New Year's Day, weighing 7.05 pounds (3.2 kilograms).

Parents Lisa and Celestine Obialor were overjoyed with excitement.

"He's a special baby," said Lisa Obialor. "His name is special, Byran means 'great one.'"

The Fort Saskatchewan Community Hospital celebrated the arrival with special gifts including a card, teddy bear, blanket, and a baby top.

There are no big plans to celebrate with family and friends, for now the family will just enjoy their new addition.