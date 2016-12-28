New year, new taxes for Albertans

  • Print
Time to stock up, with the new year comes new taxes and tax increases.
 
The biggest and most well-known of these taxes is the provincial carbon tax, being introduced at $20 per tonne.
 
The tax will increase the cost of filling up vehicles by 4.49 cents per litre while diesel drivers have to pay 5.35 cents more. Natural gas is also set to go up in the first hours of 2017 by roughly $1.01 per gigajoule.
 
The carbon tax won't stop there.
 
“Ultimately, every Albertan will pay for the carbon tax,” said Canadian Taxpayers Federation Alberta director Paige MacPherson. “Whether it’s an increase in gas costs for rural residents, an increase in property taxes, increases to groceries and home heating, or a decrease in the availability of jobs, the province is ringing in the new year with a major cash grab.”
 
A study by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, submitted to the B.C. government in 2012, found that urban areas benefited by shifting the burden to the rural areas. Various agricultural groups say the tax will hit farmers in Alberta especially hard. The tax is also expected to hit industries hard as well.
 
The tax will tax other taxes as well. GST will be charged on top of the carbon tax, so too will others like property taxes as municipalities grapple with how to absorb new costs associated with the carbon tax.
 
The NDP estimates the carbon tax will cost families about $500 per year by 2018, rising to $960 by 2030. The tax is estimated to cost Albertans roughly $3 billion per year. The government says people will get about 60 per cent of it back in rebates.
 
Individuals earning under $47,500 in Alberta will receive a maximum of $200 in rebates, while couples earning under $95,000 will receive a maximum of $300. A couple with two children will receive a maximum of $360 to offset some of the costs of the carbon tax.
 
The income that the tax generates is earmarked to go towards research and investment in green energy technologies, according to the NDP. The legislation also places a cap on Greenhouse Gas emissions at 100 megatonnes from the oilsands.
 
The changes will come into effect January 1, 2017.
 

