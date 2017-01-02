New vehicle on patrol for Municipal Enforcement

  • Print
A fourth Municipal Enforcement patrol vehicle will soon be ready to serve the city.
 
After being approved in the city's 2017 budget, the additional vehicle will increase the efficiency and response time of the officers.
 
"We have currently three  marked vehicles," explains Brad ward, director of Protective Services. "With the staffing that we do have, that means officers are either having to double up in a car which reduces their availability or ability to respond to calls for service that only require one officer it delays their response in some regards."
 
Vehicle repairs and servicing also hamper officer response and limit patrol time in the community.
 
With officers spending a good amount of their day in the community, a vehicle is integral to their ability to do their job.
 
The special vehicles are equipped with stronger parts due to the unique driving and demands the officers place on the vehicles, from extended idling periods to sudden quick accelleration when pursuing another motorist.
 
"It really is their office and with the amount of gear that a Municipal Enforcement officer carries, they do need to have a vehicle that is suitable for their day-to-day operations," Ward added.
 
The patrol vehicle is expected to hit the streets of Fort Saskatchewan sometime in the next month.

 

 

