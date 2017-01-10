New ownership at local Dodge dealer

Fort Saskatchewan's Dodge dealership has a new name, general manager and owner.

The former Denham Dodge is now Straightline Chrysler.

After working together for ten years in Calgary, Chris Tonkin takes over as owner, with Clark Hamilton stepping into general manager duties.

As for the other staff, they're still around.

"We're very happy to keep our full team here at Straightline, so anyone you've known in the past will still be here. We just have some new ownership here and we'd love to meet you, anytime someone wants to come down, have a coffee and get to know us," said Tonkin.

Being so close to the city, Tonkin knows they must keep people buying local.

"We understand that customer service has to be the top priority. We know that any Jeep you see at our dealership you can find at any dealership in Edmonton. So for us to have that advantage, what we want to do is provide the best customer service from start to finish. The second you walk in our doors we want it to be a fun, upbeat, and a positive experience."

On top of that, the duo promise to be transparent, open, honest, and give the best pricing possible.

Tonkin and Hamilton have been in Fort Saskatchewan for about a week and have enjoyed the warm welcome.

Straightline Chrysler plans on having the official grand opening soon.