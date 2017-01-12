Sickly Pit Bulls seized from Redwater area, man facing 20 charges

A man is facing a long list of animal abuse charges.

On December 14, Mounties visited a rural Redwater residence and heard several dogs barking and howling inside.

The owner had several court-imposed conditions banning him from owning or possessing animals.

No one was home when RCMP first visited and a significant amounts of animal feces were found on the home's porches. Police phoned the Alberta SPCA for help.

The next day, RCMP and ASPCA peace officers conducted a search warrant on the property.

"Nine Pit Bulls were located in kennels and were in various stages of medical distress," explained RCMP Corporal Ron Bumbry. "Some had injuries to their faces and legs and did have signs of being malnourished."

One dog was dead outside.

Edmonton Humane Society officers seized the dogs and transported them to their facility.

30-year-old Justin Lawrence Iverson of Edmonton faces five counts of cruelty to animals, fice counts of causing injury to animals and ten counts of failing to comply with recognizance.

Iverson has been served a summons and is scheduled to appear in Fort Saskatchewan Provincial Court on February 16.