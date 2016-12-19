Morinville to receive full-time Fire Chief

Morinville is excited to be moving to a full-time Fire Chief in the new year.

As the town knocks on the door of city status, one more block has been put in place to be named a city.



Serving as a volunteer fireman in Morinville for 30 years in all capacities, along with nearly four years as part-time Morinville Fire Services Chief, Brad Boddez has accepted the full-time Fire Chief position.



"I'm looking forward to the opportunity to continue working for the Morinville Fire Department in this expanded capacity, and I certainly appreciate the support from council, administration, and the members of the Morinville Fire Department,” said Boddez.

After retiring from the Edmonton Fire Services, Boddez will begin his new role with Morinville sometime in March, commanding around 50 volunteer firefighters.