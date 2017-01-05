RCMP looking for man who bear-sprayed liquor store, bystander

Morinville RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in locating a wanted man.

At around 6:00 p.m. on Friday (December 30), a male suspect released bear spray in a Sandy Beach liquor store and stole a small amount of liquor.

"Outside the liquor store he discharged bear spray through a vehicle window at a different man who was not associated to the liquor store, or involved in this incident at all," Morinville RCMP Corporal Laurel Scott stated. "It was a random spray into the vehicle."

The suspect then fled on foot.

The liquor store clerk was not injured and the bystander suffered minor injuries.

29-year-old Taron Twoyoungmen is wanted by police. He faces multiple charges of assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, disguised with intent to commit an offence, robbery with an offensive weapon and three counts of failing to comply with a Probation Order.

The Mornville RCMP describe Twoyoungmen as an aboriginal man with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5'8" and aproximately 163 pounds.

Mounties ask the public to be cautious around him as he may be armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information of his whereabouts, please call the Morinville RCMP at (780) 939-4550 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.