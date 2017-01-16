Morinville RCMP looking for Colby Gauthier

The Morinville RCMP are looking for 21-year-old Colby Gauthier.

Gauthier was last seen leaving a friend's house in Gibbons on Friday (January 13) at around 6:00 p.m. driving his blue Chevrolet Cavalier.

Gauthier is from Sturgeon County and described as Caucasian, 5'11, 140 pounds, clean shaven with short dark brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a bright multi-colored checkered coat and blue or black jeans.

In the release, police didn't specify if his disappearance and vehicle were related to the armed robbery and car chase in the Gibbons area the same night.

Contact police or Crime Stoppers with any information on Gauthier.