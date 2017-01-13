Morinville puts a leash on roaming pets

Morinville has put a new leash on pet behaviour in town.

On January 1, Morinville's new pet bylaw came into effect, placing dog-specific rules onto cats and other animals.

"Historically, Morinville has had an 'under control' rule as opposed to a leash rule and now, we've made the switch," said Sergeant William Norton, manager of Enforcement Services for the Town of Morinville.

Although the rule is mostly aimed at dogs, it applies to any animal off the owner's property.

"Council was of the opinion that all animals should be registered equally across the community," sergeant Norton explained. "Dogs had to be licensed and now cats are required to be registered in town."

Anyone in the town with a pet is required to register it with the town before the end of January. There's a substantial registration price reduction for tattooed, microchipped, spayed or neutered pets (meant to reward and encourage responsible pet ownership).

Municipal Enforcement is taking an educational approach for the first few months of the new bylaw to ensure everyone understands the new rules. Afterwards, officers will issue fines starting at around $100. Fine amounts increase with the frequency or severity of the incident.

If anyone sees an animal that is loose or any other animal complaint, sergeant Norton encourages citizens to call Morinville Municipal Enforcement right away at (780) 939-7831.