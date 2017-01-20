Morinville family reflecting on success of Hair Massacure

What started as a small show of support for a kid fighting cancer has grown immensely since 2002.

Kali MacDonald was at the tail end of three years of daily chemotherapy, enduring brutal adult doses, losing her hair.

"When a child loses their hair, they're absolutely devastated," explains Kali's mom, Tammy MacDonald. "You couldn't even smile at (Kali) because her self esteem was so low that she perceived that you were laughing at her."

Her dad, Gord MacDonald, decided to help his daughter. The very first Hair Massacure, then called the St Valentine's Day Hair Massacre, took place at a Canada Post office with a few people shaving their heads, dyed pink in honour of Kali's favourite colour to raise awareness for childhood cancer.

Now, with Kali's cancer gone, the annual head shave pulls in over $1-million in donations in West Edmonton Mall's Ice Palace. The efforts have a Guinness World Record under their belt for the most heads shaved in 24 hours. This year, the MacDonald family hopes people recognize the humble beginnings of how it all started.

The Hair Massacure supports the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the Stollery Children's Hospital. The Stollery's portion of the money goes directly into a lab that's working on ways to help children with cancer.

The event's inspiration, Kali, has watched her siblings shave their hair for the event. This year, she's going full-circle. The cancer survivor is donating her long hair to be made into wigs.

"I find it kind of poetic because this time, it's my choice to get rid of my hair and that's just all the more special to me," said Kali.

"There is a lot of love in that Ice Palace, there is a lot of love," added Tammy. "It's just something you (have to) experience."

On January 23, the yearly mass-pinking takes place in downtown Edmonton for those who take the head shave to the next level.

Then, on Friday, February 24, the Hair Massacure gets underway at 8:45 a.m. with Kali's hair donation and Gord's head shave. Kali and her older sister Kyrsti, who has shaved her head numerous times, will open the entertainment with their own band called The MacKs . At 9:00 a.m., 12 hours of head shaving commences.

The family is looking forward to seeing the event reach many more milestones to come as well as defeating cancer for good.