Mobile air monitoring station coming to Heartland region

Fort Air Partnership is planning to build a portable air monitoring station.

The portable unit would compliment the nine continuous monitoring stations already in use throughout the Heartland.

The unit would be moved every six months, long enough to get a good amount of information from each place where a permanent unit isn't installed.

"If people have a concern, if there is a concern brought forward to us, there is a process you need to follow and then we could look at using the portable to deal with that issue," said executive director of Fort Air Partnership, Nadine Blaney. "Not all issues would require the portable to get the information."

The station will also be an air quality health index station, the sixth in Fort Air's arsenal.

The mobile station will cost around $300,000 to build and between $50,000 to $60,000 per year to run. Blaney says the station will either come in the form of a large trailer or be hauled around on a flatbed then placed in a location.

Fort Air Partnership hopes to have the station available for use sometime this fall.