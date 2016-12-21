Missing councillors frusturates mayor; delays Redwater resolution

A decision to re-appoint two members of the Redwater Library Board will be postponed until the new year.

Disappointingly, only three councillors and the mayor showed up to Tuesday's meeting (December 20).

Councillors Les Dorosh, Dody Kluttig and Rob Olsen were present, alongside Redwater's mayor Mel Smith. Smith wasn't impressed.

"All we needed was to have someone else get sick and we wouldn't be here tonight," commented the mayor. "That's why it's so important, as any elected official, to put as much effort as we can to attend these meetings."

The now-postponed decision that came before council required, by section four of the Libraries Act, at least two thirds of council to pass a resolution to reappoint members of the library board for more than three total terms.

Charlaine Pasemko's appointment to the board expires on December 31, while Janice Goeckel's expires March 31. Pasemko has served five consecutive terms, while Goeckel has served three. As Goeckel's appointment doesn't expire until March of 2017, she will be brought back for council's vote in February or March. Pasemko will likely be appointed for her sixth term when council returns on January 17.