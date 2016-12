Missing councillors frusturates mayor; delays Redwater resolution A decision to re-appoint two members of the Redwater Library Board will be postponed until the new year.

Beating the darkness and winter blues Feeling like there's not enough sunshine in your life? You're not alone.

Cold-hearted crooks take war memorial plaques Four war memorial plaques were stolen from Strathcona County.

Students and seniors spread Christmas cheer Two different generations came together to share in the Christmas spirit this afternoon (December 20).

Georgina Simpson rewarded for shopping local Shopping local has paid off for Georgina Simpson.

Tire pressure something to keep in mind this winter With the wild fluctuation in temperatures, it's important to keep an eye on tire pressure.

STARS dispatched after head-on collision STARS was dispatched to a serious accident on Highway 825, north of Fort Saskatchewan.

Victim Services keeping an eye on elder abuse Fort Saskatchewan Victim Services is spreading awareness on elder abuse.

Parents, landlord out money after Positivity Preschool closure The sudden closure of Positivity Preschool has everyone scratching their heads.

ATM stolen from local hotel Police are looking for three suspects after an ATM theft.

Idle free helps keep air clean The less idling, the better for the air we breathe.

Morinville to receive full-time Fire Chief Morinville is excited to be moving to a full-time Fire Chief in the new year.

Base layer important when exercising outside With the warmer weather back until Christmas, more people will be out exercising and sweating.