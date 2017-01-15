Man robbed, then shot in Gibbons area car chase

Police are looking for a man after an armed robbery in Gibbons.

At around 7:30 p.m. on Friday (January 13), a man in his vehicle was robbed at gun point in the Mac's parking lot.

After the robbery, the suspect fled in a blue Chevrolet Cavalier north on Highway 28A with the victim in chase. While on 28A, the vehicles collided in the northbound lane. The suspect then shot at the victim's vehicle, hitting him in the arm.

The victim sustained minor injuries and has been released from hospital.

Police say the suspect was Caucasian and are asking for the public's help finding the blue Cavalier. The car has a severely damaged rear bumper and a broken driver side tail light.

Police are advising against approaching the vehicle.

Please contact the Morinville RCMP or Crime Stoppers if you have any information on this incident.